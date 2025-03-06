© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

March is Irish Heritage Month & The Omaha Irish Cultural Center Has Numerous Activities Planned, Jim Cavanaugh Expounds

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:13 PM CST
-

The mission of the Omaha Irish Cultural Center is to celebrate, preserve, and promote Irish culture and heritage through Irish educational, cultural, artistic, athletic and social activities and by creating strategic partnerships with organizations and individuals in Ireland and the U.S. with the aim of bringing together Irish Americans and those interested in Irish culture in our community…And March is Irish Heritage month…Let the fun begin!

Founding member of the Omaha Irish Cultural Center, Jim Cavanaugh, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the numerous events that celebrate everything Irish. After film festivals, music, and gatherings, the celebration culminates with the Awards Brunch and huge parade downtown.

More information about events and times can be found at https://www.omahairishculturalcenter.org/march-2025-events.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan