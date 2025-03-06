March is Irish Heritage Month & The Omaha Irish Cultural Center Has Numerous Activities Planned, Jim Cavanaugh Expounds

The mission of the Omaha Irish Cultural Center is to celebrate, preserve, and promote Irish culture and heritage through Irish educational, cultural, artistic, athletic and social activities and by creating strategic partnerships with organizations and individuals in Ireland and the U.S. with the aim of bringing together Irish Americans and those interested in Irish culture in our community…And March is Irish Heritage month…Let the fun begin!

Founding member of the Omaha Irish Cultural Center, Jim Cavanaugh, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the numerous events that celebrate everything Irish. After film festivals, music, and gatherings, the celebration culminates with the Awards Brunch and huge parade downtown.

More information about events and times can be found at https://www.omahairishculturalcenter.org/march-2025-events.