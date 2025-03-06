© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) Seeking Public Input & Opinion on Funding Allocations, Court Barber Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:28 PM CST
-

Members of the public are encouraged to share their opinions on 13 projects being considered for federal transportation funding allocated by the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA). So, MAPA has issued a survey to gather feedback on projects submitted for federal funding such as trails, roundabouts, as well as bike-pedestrian and transit access improvements.

As MAPA Transportation Planner Court Barber explained to KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan, residents can view the projects, their descriptions, and submit their opinions through a survey at https://mapacog.org/calendar/news/feedback-requested-on-transportation-project-applications/. The survey will remain open through March 19, 2025.

 
The projects submitted for consideration include:

▪ Interstate 680 from Missouri river bridge to I-29 interchange, Iowa DOT - $4,480,000

▪ Old Mormon Bridge Road Reconstruction, Pottawattamie County - $4,000,000

▪ Lewis 08 Bridge Replacement, Pottawattamie County - $2,400,000

▪ Bus Procurement, Metro Transit - $2,021,707

Transportation Alternatives Program/Carbon Reduction Program funding requests

▪ Signal Infrastructure Phase H1, City of Omaha - $4,850,000

▪ City of Omaha Sidewalk Network Connections, City of Omaha - $2,400,000

▪ Roundabout HSIP Leverage, City of Omaha - $900,000

▪ 36th Ave Roundabouts, City of Omaha - $2,400,000

▪ Bellevue Active Mobility Plan, City of Bellevue - $200,000

▪ West Papio Southport Connector, City of LaVista - $1,563,630

▪ South Expressway Trail Connection, City of Council Bluffs - $150,000

▪ Modernization of Traffic Signal Cabinets for Reduced Congestion, City of Council Bluffs - $450,388

▪ Blair & Fort Calhoun Public Transportation Feasibility Study, Metro Transit - $120,000

 

-

 
