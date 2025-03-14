© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Symphony’s Concertmaster & Classical/Baroque Violinist, Susanna Perry Gilmore, Fiddles Her Way Through a Celtic Journey This Weekend

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 14, 2025 at 9:05 AM CDT
March 15th and 16th at the Holland Center the Omaha Symphony is inviting everyone to “Come home to Ireland!” Both performances will be filled with authentic Irish music, dance, and storytelling merged with the power of the symphony orchestra, bringing new and familiar favorites back to the Holland stage.

Concertmaster and lead violinist for the Omaha Symphony, Susanna Perry Gilmore, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about her role as the fiddler for this celebratory event. Turns out, Susanna was a driving force behind the creation of this concert, which brings in authentic Irish storytellers, musicians, and dancers to celebrate Irish/Celtic culture. She also discusses her love for the genre, the technique differences between playing the violin and fiddling, and the sheer joy this program exudes!

More information about tickets and show times can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/live-12-celtic-journey.

 

