Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts Chats with Ree Kaneko Award Winner Paula Wilson & Public is Invited to Join

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:01 PM CDT
-

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs. Chief Curator Rachel Adams chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about a couple of fantastic events free to the public.

Rachel will be hosting the “In Conversation with Paula Wilson: 2024 Ree Kaneko Award Recipient” on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/in-conversation-with-paula-wilson.

 
