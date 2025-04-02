The Rose Theater Debuts “Milo Imagines the World” & Director Kathy Tyree Chats About the Show and Process

For over 75 years, the Rose Theater has served generations of children and families in the Omaha area. Families come together to laugh, cry, sigh and witness the magic of theater and its power to bring people together in a shared experience. And they have a wonderful show running right now. “Milo Imagines the World” is a brand-new play co-commissioned with Children’s Theatre Company in Minnesota making its debut at The Rose Theater.

Director Kathy Tyree discussed the play with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan. She gave insights into the magic that is the show and cast.

More information about the show can be found at https://rosetheater.org/shows/milo-imagines-the-world/.