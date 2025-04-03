Voices in Alliance Theater Opens “Scissoring” Tonight, Lead Actress Delaney Jackson Chats About Show on “Live & Local”

With a mission is to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride through inspiring, inclusive, diverse, provocative, and complex stories that explore both the ordinary and extraordinary of the queer experience, Voices in Alliance has a new offering opening tonight. “Scissoring” by C. Quintana will run through April 13th.

Delaney Jackson plays the lead character, Abigail Bauer. She spent some time talking to Mike Hogan about the role and the show. More information about tickets, times, and dates can be found at https://www.viaomaha.org/.