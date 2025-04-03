© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Voices in Alliance Theater Opens “Scissoring” Tonight, Lead Actress Delaney Jackson Chats About Show on “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM CDT
-

With a mission is to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride through inspiring, inclusive, diverse, provocative, and complex stories that explore both the ordinary and extraordinary of the queer experience, Voices in Alliance has a new offering opening tonight. “Scissoring” by C. Quintana will run through April 13th.

Delaney Jackson plays the lead character, Abigail Bauer. She spent some time talking to Mike Hogan about the role and the show. More information about tickets, times, and dates can be found at https://www.viaomaha.org/.

 
