American Midwest Ballet’s “Alice in Wonderland” Opens on April 12th at the Hoff Center & April 26th at The Orpheum-Erika Overturff Discusses on KIOS-FM

American Midwest Ballet [AMB] is the region’s resident professional dance company, bringing work beyond words to audiences in Nebraska, Iowa, and beyond. The finale of their 15th season is “Alice in Wonderland,” an imaginative original ballet based on Lewis Carroll's classic fantasy works.

CEO and Artistic Director of AMB, Erika Overturff, spoke with Mike Hogan about how Ballet Iowa artistic director Kennet Oberly [1957-2016] combined favorite characters and scenes from Lewis Carroll’s classics “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass” to create this inventive ballet for all ages. The story combines colorful fantasy and whimsical humor with intriguing insights about how children find their place in the world.

Erika also talked about the cast, which consists of AMB’s 25-member company of professional dancers and 50 young performers chosen from community-wide auditions.

Information and tickets for each venues’ performances can be found at www.AMBallet.org.