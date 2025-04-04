River City Mixed Chorus’ “Rebel With a Cause” at the Holland Center Celebrates Pauli Murray, Barron Breland Talks About This Life Well Lived

April 5th at the Holland Center is a special night! The River City Mixed Chorus presents the debut of “Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray,” a powerful composition by Steve Milloy and Kim Hines honoring the legacy of Reverend Pauli Murray, a groundbreaking civil rights leader and legal scholar. The show starts at 7:05 p.m.

Artistic Director and conductor of the River City Mixed Chorus, Barron Breland, spent a little time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” detailing the amazing life of Pauli Murray. He talked about the talents possessed, the fights undertaken, and a life of learning, doing, living, and loving.

Barron also talked about the original piece celebrating Pauli. This multi-movement composition highlights the life and work of American civil rights activist and legal scholar, Pauli Murray, whose writings influenced groundbreaking decisions in the US Supreme Court. Later, Murray became the first African American woman ordained in the Episcopal Church. Throughout her life and after her death in 1985, Murray was considered a trailblazer in the fight for equality for women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.

More information about the show can be found at https://rcmc.org/Concerts/.