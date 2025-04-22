A Barber Playing a Barber in SNAP! Productions’ “Sweeney Todd” – John Celesky Explains

SNAP! Productions is proud to announce the opening of their latest offering, “Sweeney Todd,” a Steampunked adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's award winning musical. The show opens this Friday and will run through May 10th.

And playing the “demon barber of Fleet Street” is an actual barber! Actor/Barber John Celesky joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the finer details of approaching this role, how his chosen vocation has helped him as the lead character, and that his real life clients have nothing to worry about as his life will NOT imitate art!

Information and tickets to the show can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/.