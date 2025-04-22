© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

A Barber Playing a Barber in SNAP! Productions’ “Sweeney Todd” – John Celesky Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 22, 2025 at 1:10 PM CDT

SNAP! Productions is proud to announce the opening of their latest offering, “Sweeney Todd,” a Steampunked adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's award winning musical. The show opens this Friday and will run through May 10th.

And playing the “demon barber of Fleet Street” is an actual barber! Actor/Barber John Celesky joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the finer details of approaching this role, how his chosen vocation has helped him as the lead character, and that his real life clients have nothing to worry about as his life will NOT imitate art!

Information and tickets to the show can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/.

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsSNAPsnap productionsTheatretheater
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan