Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

For More Than a Century, the WCA Has Served the Critical needs of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking and Stalking Victims

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:55 PM CDT

The Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA) assists anyone in the Omaha area who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking. Their free, high-quality services address their clients’ immediate safety needs and help them to grow into independence over time.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month so Jannette Taylor, CEO of WCA joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” for a two-part interview about the organization, the help they provide, and the astonishing number of people they service in this Omaha office.

The WCA’s multifaceted approach provides vital services including, but not limited to, the Omaha metropolitan area’s crisis hotline, advocacy, individualized case management, pro bono legal services, therapy, peer-led support groups, and self sufficiency and career programs.

For help, information, donation and volunteer opportunities, one can go to the website https://wcaomaha.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
