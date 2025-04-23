© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Community Playhouse Leads Us to Joy and Song in “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Director Mackenzie Zielke Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:35 PM CDT

A celebration of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic hits! Welcome to Margaritaville! The musical follows Tully, a charismatic individual juggling roles as a part-time bartender and part-time singer, who is convinced that he has life completely sorted out. However, his world takes a turn when a captivating career-driven tourist captures his heart, making him question everything he thought he knew.
The show runs through May 11th.

Director Mackenzie Zielke explains to KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan that “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano” and many more.

And spoiler alert, “Yes,” margaritas will be for sale in the lobby pre-show and during intermission.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

 
Tags
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
