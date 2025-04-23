Omaha Community Playhouse Leads Us to Joy and Song in “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Director Mackenzie Zielke Explains

A celebration of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic hits! Welcome to Margaritaville! The musical follows Tully, a charismatic individual juggling roles as a part-time bartender and part-time singer, who is convinced that he has life completely sorted out. However, his world takes a turn when a captivating career-driven tourist captures his heart, making him question everything he thought he knew.

The show runs through May 11th.

Director Mackenzie Zielke explains to KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan that “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano” and many more.

And spoiler alert, “Yes,” margaritas will be for sale in the lobby pre-show and during intermission.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.