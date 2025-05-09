© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

"Woe is You" if You Miss The Final Weekend of the Florentine Players 60th Annual Melodrama, Derek Kowal Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 9, 2025 at 1:21 PM CDT
-

Every season for six decades, The Florentine Players have presented a melodrama. And, as usual, this year’s offering is another original script. This is the final weekend of a family friendly chance to not only enjoy a wonderful theatre event, but to cheer, hiss, boo, and warn the hero of impending danger!

Co-writer and director of “Ticket to Ride or Heard Her on the Orient Express, Derek Kowal, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the tradition, this particular show, and the joy it is to be in and be at this annual fun fest!

More information can be found at https://florentineplayers.com/index.html.

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsTheatretheater
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan