"Woe is You" if You Miss The Final Weekend of the Florentine Players 60th Annual Melodrama, Derek Kowal Explains

Every season for six decades, The Florentine Players have presented a melodrama. And, as usual, this year’s offering is another original script. This is the final weekend of a family friendly chance to not only enjoy a wonderful theatre event, but to cheer, hiss, boo, and warn the hero of impending danger!

Co-writer and director of “Ticket to Ride or Heard Her on the Orient Express, Derek Kowal, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the tradition, this particular show, and the joy it is to be in and be at this annual fun fest!

More information can be found at https://florentineplayers.com/index.html.