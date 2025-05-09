Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
"Woe is You" if You Miss The Final Weekend of the Florentine Players 60th Annual Melodrama, Derek Kowal Explains
Every season for six decades, The Florentine Players have presented a melodrama. And, as usual, this year’s offering is another original script. This is the final weekend of a family friendly chance to not only enjoy a wonderful theatre event, but to cheer, hiss, boo, and warn the hero of impending danger!
Co-writer and director of “Ticket to Ride or Heard Her on the Orient Express, Derek Kowal, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the tradition, this particular show, and the joy it is to be in and be at this annual fun fest!
More information can be found at https://florentineplayers.com/index.html.