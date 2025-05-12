Kiewit Luminarium Presents “Wild Creativity” May 18th – Sept. 21st, Sarah Nucci Explains

The Kiewit Luminarium is a place for people of all ages, identities, and backgrounds to explore astonishing phenomena at the intersection of science, art, and human perception. And from May 18 to September 21, Kiewit Luminarium will be hosting “Wild Creativity,” which invites visitors of all ages to explore fundamental concepts of biomimicry through hands-on design challenges, illustrating the creative innovations of nature and how they continue to inform scientific advances.

Director of Environmental Operations and Exhibits, Sarah Nucci, chatted with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan about the magic of Kiewit Luminarium, all the different participatory activities there, and what happens after the guests have left for the day!

More information about hours of operation and how to get there can be found at https://kiewitluminarium.org/.