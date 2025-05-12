OCP Director Alex Rodriguez Talks About How Personally Rewarding This New Show “American Mariachi” is For Him

Omaha Community Playhouse co-artistic director Alex Rodriguez joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about his latest directing project, “American Mariachi.” Alex shared how this show has such a special meaning for him because was able to bring so much of his personal life and skills to it. He’s used his Spanish speaking ability, his own Latin heritage, love of the music, and so much more to help the actors bring this show to life. And he spoke about his great appreciation for all the hard work the cast has brought to this production.

“American Mariachi” is now open and runs through June 1st. Information and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/american-mariachi/.