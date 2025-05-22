Great Plains Theatre Commons is Celebrating 20 Years of New Play Development, Quinn Metal Corbin Discusses the Milestone

Since its inception in 2006, the mission of the Great Plains Theatre Commons is to strengthen community by supporting the creation and sharing of diverse new stories. And they’ve been doing it for over 20 years!

GPTC Manager, Quinn Metal Corbin chatted with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan about how GPTC was founded by Metropolitan Community College as the Great Plains Theatre Conference in 2006 under the vision and leadership of Dr. Jo Ann C. McDowell, President Emeriti of Metropolitan Community College. At the time, the concept of a national playwriting conference was uncharted territory for both the College and the community. Quinn also discussed the upcoming festival and the work they have done over the years to develop artists in all facets of theatre.

The new play festival starts on May 25th and runs through May 31st. More information about the organization and a schedule of festival events can be found at https://www.gptcplays.com/the-conference/2025-new-play-festival-schedule/.

-