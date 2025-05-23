© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The BLUEBARN Theatre Invites You to “The Wild Party,” Director Wai Yim Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 23, 2025 at 1:37 PM CDT
-

Since the late 1980’s the BLUEBARN Theatre has been producing and presenting work for the community and their latest offering is a wonderful experience. The BLUEBARN Theatre is proud to present “The Wild Party” which opened on May 22 and will run through June 22.

Director Wai Yim had a conversation with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the show, it’s relevance today, and the cost of satisfying excessive appetites. “The Wild Party” is a pulse racing prohibition era musical based on a 1928 banned poem by Joeseph Moncure March, which roars across the BLUEBARN stage capping its 36th season.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://bluebarn.org/plays-events/.

 
