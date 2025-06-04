OCP's “Titanic The Musical” Remembers Crew & Passengers Then Bids Farewell to Co-Artistic Director Susie Baer Collins

It has been the 100th season for the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and there is no better larger-than-life way to end the centennial season than with Titanic The Musical! The show runs through June 29, 2025.

Co-Artistic Director and director of the show, Susie Baer Collins, explained to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” what the show is about. Titanic The Musical captures the stories of the officers, crew members and passengers of the ever-fascinating catastrophe of the most luxurious ocean liner in the 1900s. From crew in the boiler room to first-class passengers, from the poorest families who scraped together their life savings to purchase third-class tickets, to some of the wealthiest men of the Victorian age, Titanic The Musical captures the entire range of humanity aboard the ship.

Susie also explained that Titanic The Musical is not a replication of the popular movie, Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Titanic The Musical tells the story of the real passengers of the ship and features a sweeping musical score by Maury Yeston.

As she explains in the interview, this is also Susie’s last show as a full time employee of OCP as she is retiring…Again! No doubt, she will be missed!

For information about show times and tickets one can go to https://omahaplayhouse.com/.