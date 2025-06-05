© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Opera Omaha’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” Opens Tonight, Michael J. Hawk Sings Mr. Fox Outdoors at Lauritzen Gardens!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 5, 2025 at 9:12 AM CDT
-

Since 1970, Opera Omaha's mission has been to enrich the quality of life in the community by creating professional opera and music theater, which uniquely combine the visual and performing arts to express humanity's deepest emotions and highest aspirations.

And tonight, a family friendly, outdoor opera shares the stage with the natural beauty of Lauritzen Gardens. Fantastic Mr. Fox is the perfect operatic event for the family. Lead Michael J. Hawk chatted with KIOS-FM's Mike Hogan about his approach to the role, the timeless story behind the characters, and what “magic moments” can happen when performing an opera outdoors.

Fantastic Mr. Fox is part of the Opera Omaha Family Opera Series and is performed outdoors at Lauritzen Gardens June 5, 6, 7, and 8. Information, show times, and tickets can be found at www.operaomaha.org.

 
