Food Insecurity Increases During Summer Months, Food Bank for the Heartland’s Stephanie Sullivan Explains Why & How You Can Help

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Food Bank for the Heartland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a vital focus: to provide food to children, families, seniors, and veterans facing hunger in Nebraska and western Iowa, to ultimately eliminate hunger in our communities, and to serve our neighbors with respect, integrity and urgency. The Food Bank serves 93 counties, 77 in Nebraska and 16 in western Iowa.

Stephanie Sullivan is the Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications for Food Bank for the Heartland. She spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program and talked about how hunger and food insecurity increase over the summer months. Help for our hungry neighbors is needed now more than ever. Stephanie also explained the distribution model used, the variety of food access programs that are utilized, and the many ways that each of us can help eliminate hunger in our community.

In addition, she discussed how 96 cents of every dollar they receive, goes back into the community.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, one can check out the website https://foodbankheartland.org/.

