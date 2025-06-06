© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The 19th Annual Gifford Park Neighborhood Market Opens Tonight! Founder Martin Janousek Talks About This Friday Night Tradition

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:02 PM CDT
Tonight the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market Opens for the 19th year and will be available every Friday at 5 – 8 p.m. until September 26th. Founder and Manager Martin Janousek spoke with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan about the genesis of this annual summer event, the food, crafts, and fun that will be there as well as the entertainment. If you wish to become a vendor you must contact them via email at GPNMarket@gmail.com.

More information about the market can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GiffordParkNeighborhoodMarket/.

 

