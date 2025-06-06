Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
The 19th Annual Gifford Park Neighborhood Market Opens Tonight! Founder Martin Janousek Talks About This Friday Night Tradition
Tonight the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market Opens for the 19th year and will be available every Friday at 5 – 8 p.m. until September 26th. Founder and Manager Martin Janousek spoke with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan about the genesis of this annual summer event, the food, crafts, and fun that will be there as well as the entertainment. If you wish to become a vendor you must contact them via email at GPNMarket@gmail.com.
More information about the market can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GiffordParkNeighborhoodMarket/.