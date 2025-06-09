The Rose Theater Has Found Family Fun with “Finding Nemo,” Director Matt Gutschick Explains on KIOS-FM

The Rose Theater is one of the largest and most accomplished children’s theaters in the nation, with a reputation for enriching the lives of children and families through top-quality professional productions and arts education. In fact, in 2016, American Theatre magazine named The Rose one of the 20 top children’s theaters in the United States. And The Rose has done it again with their latest production, Finding Nemo, based on the 2003 Disney/Pixar film of the same name. This heartwarming, visually spectacular production features original songs by the award-winning composers of Frozen and Coco, as well as a heartfelt story of family and bravery, and a jaw-dropping display of puppetry artistry.

Matt Gutsckick is the Artistic Director at The Rose and he directed this show. He also spent some time chatting with “Live & Local’s” Mike Hogan about the show, the puppetry used, the use of projections throughout the theater to make the experience immersive, and how some of the show’s moments have impacted him personally.

The show runs through June 29th. Information and tickets can be found at https://rosetheater.org/.