Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts’ Rachel Adams Talks About New Exhibit Which Opens Tonight with a Gala Event

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs. And their latest exhibition opens with a gala event tonight. From the Great Lakes to the Great Plains: The Visible Currents of Climate Change opens at 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Bemis Center on 12th Street.

Chief Curator and Director of Programs for the Bemis Center, Rachel Adams, joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to discuss this event. She explained that this Opening Reception includes complimentary libations, light hors d’oeuvres, and music mix by DJ Kethro. Exhibiting artists in attendance include Jess Benjamin, Dana Fritz, Dylan AT Miner, the Platte Basin Timelapse founders, and Tali Weinberg.

Current Bemis Center Members may also join us for an exclusive exhibition preview and Meet + Greet with exhibiting artists directly preceding the public reception, from 6 to 7 PM.

Admission is free, however, RSVPs are encouraged at https://www.bemiscenter.org/.

Want to see more? Join them for their opening weekend artist talk on Saturday, June 14, 3:00 - 4:00 PM Artists Talk Water at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. Join exhibiting artists Jess Benjamin, Dana Fritz, Dylan AT Miner, the Platte Basin Timelapse founders, and Tali Weinberg as they each discuss their work in From the Great Lakes to the Great Plains: The Visible Currents of Climate Change.