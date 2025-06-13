© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Bellevue Little Theatre is Solving Crimes and Producing Laughs, Director Sara Scheides Talks About "Ken Ludwig’s: Moriarty"

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT
-

Time goes by so fast and Bellevue Little Theatre’s 56th season is already coming to a close with a funny Sherlock Holmes adventure, Ken Ludwig’s: Moriarty. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five actors play over 40 roles in this adventure that has danger and laughter around every corner!

Show director Sara Scheides spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the show, her history with the Bellevue Little Theatre, and her favorite parts of the production.

The show runs through June 22nd.

More information and tickets can be found on the website

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
