Omaha Premier of the Film “Abraham’s Bridge” Was a Tri-Faith Red Carpet Event, Producer/Director Ellie Pierce Chatted With Mike Hogan About the Project

They provide opportunities to gather across differences as neighbors, as well as educational programming that invites curiosity around the full spectrum of how people relate to religion differently. They are making religious pluralism a social norm by convening diverse communities, encouraging candid conversations, and building bold partnerships to fill critical gaps. They are the Tri-Faith Initiative. And Ellie Pierce has made a documentary film about the advent and future of Tri-Faith, Abraham’s Bridge.

The film looks at the fact that something is happening in Omaha, Nebraska where a mosque, synagogue, church, and interfaith center are all side-by-side. Connected by a circular wooden bridge, an organic donation garden, and a quietly disruptive vision, the question becomes can this model of coexistence in the American Midwest bridge the rising currents of division?

Ellie was kind enough to spend some time with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program. She discussed how she got the idea for the film, how she made it, and the impact that making this film has had on the crew that created it.

More information can be found at https://www.trifaith.org/ or https://www.abridgefilm.com/.