O-pa’s Music at Miller Park Kicks off 5th Season with Omaha Native Dreion This Saturday, Dreion Talks About This Free Concert

It’s a fantastic free, family friendly concert in Miller Park. And there are three of them this summer. Dreion kicks off the festivities on Saturday, 06/28/25. The lawn opens at 5:00 p.m., Preshow at 6:30 p.m. and Show at 7:30 p.m.

Dreion spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan about his return to Miller Park. As well as his return to Omaha later this summer opening for Earth, Wind, & Fire at Omaha’s Astro Amphitheater.

More information about the Music at Miller Park event can be found at https://o-pa.org/learn-engage/music-at-miller-park/.

All concerts are free and open to the public, no ticket required. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, food, drinks (including beer and wine), and leashed pets. No hard liquor or smoking, please! Shows will go on regardless of weather.