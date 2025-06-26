Performing Artists Repertory Theatre is Offering a “Double Feature” This Weekend, Actress Connie Lee Explains on KIOS-FM

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre is a non-profit company organized to share the art of theatre by producing plays and musical theatre of superb quality and richness for audiences of diverse ages and cultures. This weekend they are offering a double-feature event, ONE MORE LOOK and LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE by Nora Ephron.

Actress Connie Lee, who is in LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE, chatted with Mike Hogan about the shows, the themes, and the fun for the audience of being a part of both shows.

More information about the show and tickets can be found at http://www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/.