UNO’s Biomechanics Research Center is Gifted an Expansion, Dr. Nick Stergiou Explains What That Means for Our Health

UNO has celebrated an expansion that will house the Center for Cardiovascular Research in Biomechanics with a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $17.1 million addition. The original Biomechanics Research Building opened in the fall of 2013, putting UNO at the forefront of biomechanics research with a first-in-the-world, stand-alone building dedicated solely to this field of study. The first addition, with 30,000 square feet, was completed in 2019. Construction of this second addition is expected to begin in May 2026 and be completed in early 2028.

Dr. Nick Stergiou, Assistant Dean and Director of the Division of Biomechanics and Research Development at UNO joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program to discuss the history behind the development of this cutting edge science. He explained that Biomechanics is the study of forces that act on a body and the effects they produce. It is an intersection of physiology, anatomy, physics, engineering and mathematics to solve difficult problems in human health.

University of Nebraska System President Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. said of the expansion, “This progress is a direct result of the visionary leadership of Dr. Nick Stergiou and his remarkable team, whose dedication continues to elevate the work of the University of Nebraska.”

More information can be found at https://www.unomaha.edu/news/2025/05/uno-hosts-ceremonial-groundbreaking-for-biomechanics-addition.php.

Ruth Scott and the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation are the project’s principal benefactors.