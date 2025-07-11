Music at Miller Park-Part II - Enjoli & Timeless Turn Up the Groove Tomorrow Night, Enjoli Chats on KIOS-FM

Enjoli & Timeless return to the stage Saturday, July 12, for the second installment of the Music at Miller Park Series. Music at Miller Park is free, no ticket is needed. The lawn opens at 5:00 p.m., and the main performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Food trucks will sell food and drinks in the park, and families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food, and beverages from home to enjoy the show.

Enjoli spent a little time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the show, the new music she and the band have released, and what it means to be Omaha’s “Voice of the City.”

For more details, visit o-pa.org/mamp.