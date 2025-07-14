Girls Inc. of Omaha Celebrating 50 Years of Service During Their “Lunch for the Girls" Event, CEO Candi Jones Discusses on KIOS-FM

It is time to celebrate 50 years of Girls Inc. of Omaha at Girls Inc.’s 23rd annual “Lunch for the Girls” at the CHI Health Center on Thursday, August 7 from 11:30am - 1:00pm.

This year, Girls Inc. Girls are the Featured Speakers as they spotlight the organization’s journey, Past, Present, and Future, to showcase what it truly means to be Strong, Smart, and Bold.

Lunch for the Girls has been the signature fundraising event for Girls Inc. since 2002. Past speakers include Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Madeleine Albright, Barbara and Jenna Bush, Gloria Steinem, Nikki Giovanni, and Amber Ruffin.

Previous featured speakers have been engaging and inspiring, but it’s the Girls Inc. girls who steal the show each year as they share their experiences during the program. This year, the girls take center stage as the featured speakers, welcoming Girls Inc. alumnae and honoring those who have played a role in helping Girls Inc. of Omaha change the lives of thousands of girls since 1975. This 50th anniversary celebration promises to be the most memorable luncheon yet.

Information about the event and how one can attend can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/special-events/lunch-for-the-girls/.