Durham Museum Holding Talk on “Digital Threads: Fashion, Film and the Future of Animation” featuring UNL Professor Michael Burton, Who Chats on KIOS-FM

The Durham Museum is hosting another fun-filled night in their “Speaker Series” with a social hour that includes light hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and a chance to venture through their summer exhibition, “The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels” as well as the chance to enjoy a presentation by UNL Professor Michael Burton.

The event takes place on July 24, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Durham Museum. It will be a behind-the-scenes look at the art and craft of animation with Michael Burton, a filmmaker and UNL associate professor of art and digital fashion.

More information and tickets can be found at https://durhammuseum.org/calendar/#event=77994126;instance=20250724170000?popup=1&lang=en-US.