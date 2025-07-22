© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Durham Museum Holding Talk on “Digital Threads: Fashion, Film and the Future of Animation” featuring UNL Professor Michael Burton, Who Chats on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:50 PM CDT
-

The Durham Museum is hosting another fun-filled night in their “Speaker Series” with a social hour that includes light hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and a chance to venture through their summer exhibition, “The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels” as well as the chance to enjoy a presentation by UNL Professor Michael Burton.

The event takes place on July 24, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Durham Museum. It will be a behind-the-scenes look at the art and craft of animation with Michael Burton, a filmmaker and UNL associate professor of art and digital fashion.

More information and tickets can be found at https://durhammuseum.org/calendar/#event=77994126;instance=20250724170000?popup=1&lang=en-US.

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsDurham MuseumunlUN-L
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan