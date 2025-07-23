© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Summer Fete on the Way at Joslyn Castle, Melissa McCarthy Talks About That Event and More

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:11 PM CDT
-

Joslyn Castle & Gardens is an historic home museum, a cultural & educational destination, a community greenspace, and much more! Every year they have a huge fundraising event and this year’s event happens on Saturday, August 16th at 6:00 p.m.

Joslyn Castle Communications Specialist, Melissa McCarthy spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan about the Summer Fete event. The evening includes drinks, entertainment, dinner, silent auction, ring toss for wine, photo booth, live music, and more.

Tickets and information about the event can be found at http://www.joslyncastle.com/.

-
The original Fete tent photographed in 1897

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
