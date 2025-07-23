Summer Fete on the Way at Joslyn Castle, Melissa McCarthy Talks About That Event and More

Joslyn Castle & Gardens is an historic home museum, a cultural & educational destination, a community greenspace, and much more! Every year they have a huge fundraising event and this year’s event happens on Saturday, August 16th at 6:00 p.m.

Joslyn Castle Communications Specialist, Melissa McCarthy spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan about the Summer Fete event. The evening includes drinks, entertainment, dinner, silent auction, ring toss for wine, photo booth, live music, and more.

Tickets and information about the event can be found at http://www.joslyncastle.com/.