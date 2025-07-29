The Maha Festival is Back on August 2 and Rocking Out With Headliners “The Pixies” – Missy Hardersen Explains All

Get ready to experience Maha like never before at its stunning new home—Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront!

Maha board member Missy Hardersen spoke with Mike Hogan about the return of this celebration of music and the city of Omaha. This one day festival of music has the bands starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday August 2nd. Enjoy the food truck offerings, the atmosphere, and the whole community! You can use the link below for information and tickets as well as the map below to find everything you need for a day filled with music, food, fun, and community.

More information is at https://mahafestival.com/.