Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Brownville Village Theatre Running 5 Shows in True Rotating Repertory, Artistic Director Mitch Bean Discusses the Season, the Village, and the Company

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 31, 2025 at 2:33 PM CDT

Located about an hour South of Omaha, the Brownville Village Theatre returned this summer to produce their 58th Season in rural Southeast Nebraska featuring five different shows in true rotating repertory- performing all five shows each weekend until August 10.

The Brownville Village Theatre is located in the southern part of Nebraska right on the border of Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa. Brownville, Nebraska is the oldest community in the state. The theatre was created out of an old church and has a very intimate, yet creative climate. Audiences come from all four states and other surrounding areas to see productions.

Artistic Director Mitch Bean chatted with Mike Hogan on 91.5 KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” show about how the members of the company are chosen, how they are able to do five different shows in a weekend, and the fun that audience members have during their experience in Brownville.

More information and tickets are available at http://www.brownvillevillagetheatre.com/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
