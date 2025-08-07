© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

P.A.R.T.’s “End of the Rainbow” Opens Tonight, Actress Mackenzie Zielke Opens Up About Playing Judy Garland on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:43 PM CDT
-

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre (P.A.R.T.) opens a new show tonight at Duchesne Academy, (3601 Burt Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68131). END OF THE RAINBOW by Peter Quilter A play with music will run August 7,8,9, and 10. Mackenzie Zielke stars as Judy Garland. In this interview with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program, Mackenzie discusses how she tackled the role, what she learned about Judy, and the wonderful and sad life she led.

Tickets are available by calling 402-706-0778 and more information can be found at http://www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
