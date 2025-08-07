Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
P.A.R.T.’s “End of the Rainbow” Opens Tonight, Actress Mackenzie Zielke Opens Up About Playing Judy Garland on KIOS-FM
Performing Artists Repertory Theatre (P.A.R.T.) opens a new show tonight at Duchesne Academy, (3601 Burt Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68131). END OF THE RAINBOW by Peter Quilter A play with music will run August 7,8,9, and 10. Mackenzie Zielke stars as Judy Garland. In this interview with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program, Mackenzie discusses how she tackled the role, what she learned about Judy, and the wonderful and sad life she led.
Tickets are available by calling 402-706-0778 and more information can be found at http://www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/.