P.A.R.T.’s “End of the Rainbow” Opens Tonight, Actress Mackenzie Zielke Opens Up About Playing Judy Garland on KIOS-FM

Performing Artists Repertory Theatre (P.A.R.T.) opens a new show tonight at Duchesne Academy, (3601 Burt Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68131). END OF THE RAINBOW by Peter Quilter A play with music will run August 7,8,9, and 10. Mackenzie Zielke stars as Judy Garland. In this interview with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program, Mackenzie discusses how she tackled the role, what she learned about Judy, and the wonderful and sad life she led.

Tickets are available by calling 402-706-0778 and more information can be found at http://www.performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org/.