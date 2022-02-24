© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Biden Approves Midwest Disaster Declaration In Response To December Storms

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST
tornado_image.png
https://www.klkntv.com/story/40419730/possible-tornado-touches-down-in-and-around-lincoln
/

President Joe Biden has approved requests for a federal disaster declaration for Nebraska and Iowa after a line of destructive thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the states in mid December. The designation allows segments of the two states to access federal funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. The declaration covers 25 counties from south-central to east-central Nebraska and 25 counties across Iowa. At least 45 tornadoes were confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, with Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota taking the brunt of the damage.

Tags

News KIOS NewsPresident Joe Bidendisaster reliefrelief fundingtornadoeswinter storm
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press