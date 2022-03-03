© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Bird Flu Detected In Western IA

KIOS
Published March 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST
Don't leave me: Many cities allow hens but not roosters.
Don't leave me: Many cities allow hens but not roosters.

Federal officials say bird flu has been detected in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in western Iowa. It's an especially troubling development for a state that is home to the nation's largest number of egg-laying hens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in the flock in Pottawattamie County. State officials have quarantined the affected location and the birds were killed to prevent the spread of the disease. Cases have been discovered in noncommercial flocks and farms across the nation in the past month. The first infection was identified at a turkey farm in Indiana on Feb. 9. In a 2015 outbreak, egg farmers in Iowa had to kill 33 million hens.

