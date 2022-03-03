© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Lincoln Attorney Appointed To Groene Investigation

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST
mike_groene.jpg

Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April. Sen. Anna Wishart says Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson will conduct the probe into former state Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte. Groene resigned from office last week after acknowledging that he photographed his legislative aide in his office. Wishart serves on a three-member panel overseeing the investigation, along with state Sens. John Arch of La Vista and Tom Briese of Albion. She says the panel will release the results of its investigation before the end of this year’s legislative session on April 20.

Tags

News KIOS NewsState Senator Mike Groeneinvestigationresignation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press