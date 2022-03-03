© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Ricketts Insists Tax Windfall Will Cover The Cost Of His Programs

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 3, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is ramping up his push for income tax cuts, a new state prison and a $500 million canal to claim water from Colorado. He's arguing that Nebraska is expected to collect more than enough revenue to pay for it all. The Republican governor’s remarks came just days after a state board predicted that Nebraska will receive $775 million more than expected. Ricketts has endorsed a measure that would lower Nebraska’s top individual and corporate income tax rate. He also has backed a new state prison proposal to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary and a canal project between Nebraska and Colorado to preserve the state's water supply from the South Platte River.

Associated Press
