Two-Year Renovation Closure Draws Near For Joslyn Art Museum

Omaha's premier art museum is set to close its doors later this spring and stay closed for about two years as a new multi-million dollar pavillion is constructed. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Joslyn Art Museum near downtown Omaha will close on May 2 for construction of a new $100 million pavilion, which has already begun. The pavilion is set to open sometime in 2024 and will be named for philanthropists and longtime museum supporters Rhonda and Howard Hawks. Howard Hawks is a founder of Omaha-based energy company Tenaska and is a former member and chairman of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.