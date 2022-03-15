© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Omaha City Council Considering Limitations To Health Director's Epidemic Powers

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
The Omaha City Council will consider reducing the decision-making powers for the city health director in the event of an epidemic. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the proposal up for discussion Tuesday comes two months after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. The proposed ordinance would give the city health director only the power to certify the presence of an epidemic. If a threat is established, a special epidemic health director would be responsible for coming up with a plan to manage it. Any order could be rejected by the mayor. The City Council also would have the ability to weigh in.

News KIOS Newsdouglas countyepidemiologistCity of Omaha
Associated Press
