Omaha City Council Considering Limitations To Health Director's Epidemic Powers

The Omaha City Council will consider reducing the decision-making powers for the city health director in the event of an epidemic. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the proposal up for discussion Tuesday comes two months after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. The proposed ordinance would give the city health director only the power to certify the presence of an epidemic. If a threat is established, a special epidemic health director would be responsible for coming up with a plan to manage it. Any order could be rejected by the mayor. The City Council also would have the ability to weigh in.