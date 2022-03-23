© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Second Bird Flu Outbreak In NE Spells Doom For Thousands Of Chickens

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
Chickens were killed in Hong Kong last December in an effort to halt the spread of the deadly H5N1 strain of bird flu.
Chickens were killed in Hong Kong last December in an effort to halt the spread of the deadly H5N1 strain of bird flu.

Nebraska agriculture officials say 570,000 broiler chickens will be slaughtered after bird flu was confirmed in the flock. The Nebraska Agriculture Department said Tuesday avian influenza had been confirmed at a commercial operation in Butler County. After this latest announcement more than 13 million chickens and turkeys in at least eight states have been killed or will be destroyed soon. The first infection this year was reported in Indiana on Feb. 9. Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said it is unfortunate that another case of bird flu has been confirmed in the state but it’s not completely unexpected with the highly contagious disease. Health officials say the outbreak in birds doesn't present an immediate public health concern to humans.

Tags

News KIOS Newsbird flueggschicken processing
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press