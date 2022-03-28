© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more.

STEM Happy Hour Event Seeks to Bridge the Gap in Omaha’s STEM Workforce, Julie Sigmon Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT
Omaha STEM Ecosystem-1.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

The Omaha STEM Ecosystem is hosting Omaha STEM Community Connect: STEM Happy Hour, a free networking event at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Conference Center on April 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to help grow and connect the region’s STEM workforce to ensure the Greater Omaha area remains a vibrant.

Julie Sigmon, Executive Director of Omaha STEM Ecosystem, was on “Live & Local” with Mike Hogan to talk about the event and remind everyone of the great work the Omaha STEM Ecosystem does in the greater Omaha metro area.

Registration for the free Omaha STEM Community Connect: STEM Happy Hour is now open. Each guest will receive a complimentary drink ticket. This is a 21 and older event.

More information can be found at https://omahastem.com/.

Omaha STEM Ecosystem-2.JPG
MPH-JAH
/

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan's radio career has come full circle.
