STEM Happy Hour Event Seeks to Bridge the Gap in Omaha’s STEM Workforce, Julie Sigmon Explains

The Omaha STEM Ecosystem is hosting Omaha STEM Community Connect: STEM Happy Hour, a free networking event at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Conference Center on April 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to help grow and connect the region’s STEM workforce to ensure the Greater Omaha area remains a vibrant.

Julie Sigmon, Executive Director of Omaha STEM Ecosystem, was on “Live & Local” with Mike Hogan to talk about the event and remind everyone of the great work the Omaha STEM Ecosystem does in the greater Omaha metro area.

Registration for the free Omaha STEM Community Connect: STEM Happy Hour is now open. Each guest will receive a complimentary drink ticket. This is a 21 and older event.

More information can be found at https://omahastem.com/.