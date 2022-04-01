© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

NE Law Enforcement Donating Armor To Ukraine

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
Law enforcement officers arrive at the Vienna metro station in Vienna, Va.
Nebraska is sending 550 pieces of law enforcement armor to help Ukrainian soldiers who are defending their homeland against a Russian invasion. Gov. Pete Ricketts says the Nebraska State Patrol gathered out-of-warranty armor from law enforcement agencies around the state and combined them with a similar shipment out of Iowa. Nebraska law enforcement agencies contributed 321 body armor vests, 69 helmets and other protective equipment. Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Jason Scott says the donated equipment is all out of warranty and can’t be used by U.S. law enforcement but is still functional. Scott says the gear would otherwise be destroyed.

