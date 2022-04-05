Ricketts Uses Veto Powers To Trim Millions From Approved Budget

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has trimmed $51.8 million in spending from the new state budget that lawmakers sent him last week before signing the rest of the package into law. The Republican governor says he had reduced funding for several initiatives using his line-item veto power, which lets governors change specific parts of the state budget passed by lawmakers while keeping the rest intact. Ricketts says he cut $51.8 million in general-fund spending increases for providers of behavioral health, child welfare and other services. Instead of a 15% increase approved by lawmakers, providers would get a 5% raise.