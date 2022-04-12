© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Dejear Struggles To Gain Traction Among Rural Iowans

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
Deidre DeJear, seen here in a 2018 file photo, is a Democratic candidate for governor who backs the Iowa caucuses.
Clay Masters
/
Iowa Public Radio
Deidre DeJear, seen here in a 2018 file photo, is a Democratic candidate for governor who backs the Iowa caucuses.

The state of Iowa was Barack Obama’s unlikely launching pad in 2008 to become the nation’s first Black president. Today, voters in the overwhelmingly white state aren’t showing a similar embrace for the woman running to become its first Black governor. Democrat Deirdre DeJear is finding Iowa a much changed place, trending staunchly conservative and endorsing many aspects of Trumpism. Educated younger adults who were once reliable Democratic voters have fled rural Iowa, and the strength of organized labor has eroded. DeJear tells The Associated Press there is a question of whether a Black woman can win Iowa's governorship.

Tags

News KIOS NewsBarack Obamarural issues2022 election2022 governor's race
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press