Herbster Campaign Sues Slama Over Battery Allegations

A Nebraska governor candidate who is backed by former President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against a state lawmaker and fellow Republican who has accused him of groping her at a local party event in 2019. The campaign of Charles W. Herbster alleges in the lawsuit that Nebraska Sen. Julie Slama falsely accused him in an effort to derail his campaign ahead of the state GOP’s hotly contested, May 10 primary. The suit filed in state district court describes Herbster as “the victim of a politically motivated and groundless attack by a political opponent, who resorted to false and malicious lies” accusing him of scandalous behavior.