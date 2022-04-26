Lincoln Settles With Injured Protester

The Lincoln City Council is settling a civil rights lawsuit involving a woman who was hurt in a 2020 protest. Elise Poole was seriously injured during a protest in Lincoln that was held in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit alleged officers used excessive force by shooting impact munitions at peaceful demonstrators. According to the settlement, the city of Lincoln will provide Poole with damages to close the case, but the agreement is not a legal admission of wrongdoing.