Ricketts Announces Tuition Reimbursement Program

Nebraska state employees will get an added job perk starting this summer that will let their dependent children attend in-state community colleges for free. Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the new tuition reimbursement program for the children of state workers. The program could help an estimated 1,000 children in its first year. State officials have been boosting pay and benefits for employees to try to stay competitive in a tight labor market and record-low unemployment. Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson says the program will reimburse college tuition expenses that remain for students after scholarships and other financial aid have been applied to their bill.