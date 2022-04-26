© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Ricketts Announces Tuition Reimbursement Program

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
tuition.jpg
https://www.kiplinger.com/slideshow/college/T042-S001-11-ways-to-cut-the-cost-of-college-tuition/index.html
/

Nebraska state employees will get an added job perk starting this summer that will let their dependent children attend in-state community colleges for free. Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the new tuition reimbursement program for the children of state workers. The program could help an estimated 1,000 children in its first year. State officials have been boosting pay and benefits for employees to try to stay competitive in a tight labor market and record-low unemployment. Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson says the program will reimburse college tuition expenses that remain for students after scholarships and other financial aid have been applied to their bill.

Tags

News KIOS Newstuition assistanceGovernor Rickettsstate budgetstate agencies
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press