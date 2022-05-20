Transmitter For KIOS-FM Damaged, Engineers Working Furiously to Fix; Streaming Still Up & Running

KIOS-FM is currently off the "terrestrial" airwaves. Our staff of engineers is working furiously to get replacement parts secured and in place to return to your radios.

Meanwhile, KIOS still streams on the website at www.KIOS.org, so your favorite programs can be listened to on your phone, laptop, and pad devices.

We apologize for the terrible inconvenience, are working as fast as possible to get the parts needed to return to the airwaves, and will let you know any new developments.

Thank you so much for your patience and support!