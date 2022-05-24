© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmitter For KIOS-FM Damaged, Engineers Working Furiously to Fix; Streaming Still Up & Running
News
KIOS News

Lincoln Witnesses 2nd Ever 'Battle Of The Joshes'

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
ne_capitol.jpg

A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh. The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it. After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note, which happened to be in Lincoln, Nebraska. Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, but they still couldn't dethrone 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. who defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.

Tags

News KIOS Newscity of LincolnTwitterSocial Media
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press